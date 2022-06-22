Colorado now has 5 cases of monkeypox

Coloradoans need to be aware–black bears in the state are getting bolder. State wildlife experts said bears have been spotted wandering trails and even city streets, looking for easy access to food with berries and nuts in short supply. The Denver Post reports Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they’ve had to put bears down in recent weeks after they’ve entered homes. They said once that becomes a learned behavior, it’s hard to stop otherwise. Residents are urged to keep trash cans and chicken coops secured, patio gates or fences closed, and doors and ground-level windows locked. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO