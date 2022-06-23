ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson Photo Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zion Williamson wasn't a contributor for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021-22 due to injury, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick is...

thespun.com

Comments / 7

Matthew Stevens
1d ago

Pulling for you young man. You are impressive and a good person. Go show them what you are capable of. Huge fan.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation

One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Terrifying Vince Carter News

The home of former NBA star Vince Carter was reportedly burglarized while his family hid in the closet. According to police, the home of the former NBA shooting guard was burglarized on Father's Day. Police in Atlanta provided details on the scary incident to USA TODAY. Carter's wife, Sondi, told...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
fadeawayworld.net

Zion Williamson Spotted Hooping With Local Kids In New Orleans

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021/22 NBA season due to a foot injury that looked normal at the beginning and then prevented him from joining the surprising New Orleans Pelicans that made it to the postseason after beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Woman Got Way Too Close To Steph Curry At Parade

Steph Curry finally silenced the doubters and won his first Finals MVP award while leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title. But one fan trying to celebrate got too close for his comfort. During the title celebration parade earlier this week, a woman emerged from the crowd and...
NBA
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr Reacts To Signing With Lakers

After three successful seasons at Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but ultimately went undrafted. However, he's going to get his chance to make a pro career for the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers signed Pippen to a two-way deal with their G League affiliate, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Players#Nba World Reacts#The New Orleans Pelicans#Mvp
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
550K+
Followers
65K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy