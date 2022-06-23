ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World swimming bans transgender athletes

By Brian Althimer
Stephanie Skora, Chief Operating Officer at Brave Space Alliance , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the International Swimming Federation’s new “gender inclusion policy” is a step in the wrong direction.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events


Bill Sorensen
1d ago

Well it's about time they need to set a separate award ceremony and awards for transgenders because they are there are 2 different types of people Transgenders that go from male to female still have the strength the steroids and the stamina of a man

guest
2d ago

So this man,of man size and streangth plays dress up in girly clothes and thinks he is a girl Cmon!!!

SryNotSry
2d ago

Now HE should be stripped of HIS trophy n medal and give it to the rightful winner.

