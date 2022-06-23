World swimming bans transgender athletes
Stephanie Skora, Chief Operating Officer at Brave Space Alliance , joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the International Swimming Federation’s new “gender inclusion policy” is a step in the wrong direction.World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 51