Whether you’ve got a calendar full of vacation days or just a weekend to spend on sabbatical, the Oregon Coast is the destination of choice for summering Portlanders in the know. With a rich, diverse variety of accommodations, attractions, multiple ocean-front Pelican Brewing locations dotting the shoreline, it’s hard to deny the allure of Oregon’s ethereal windswept coastline as a top shelf vacation destination. For newly minted Oregonians yet to experience the breathtaking grandeur and overwhelming spectacle of the Oregon Coast, or for Portlanders in want of quick coastal refresher, consider referring to this quick guide as you plan your next oceanic getaway and your best beachfront pint.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO