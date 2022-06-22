ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family mourns grandfather stabbed outside Kearny Mesa karaoke bar

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning a beloved grandfather, stabbed to death outside a karaoke bar in Kearny Mesa early Sunday morning.

“He was a man of honor, a man of integrity. He was a passionate man,” said Edward Manier IV.

Edward Manier III, 60, loved life and on Saturday night, he was part of a celebration. A photo shows him early in the evening with his daughter, who was celebrating her birthday.

Later, they and about 13 others, mostly family, went to a karaoke bar in Kearny Mesa and rented out a room.

Past midnight, Manier's daughter took her turn at the microphone.

“My father was telling her, ‘You’re a rock star. You’re killing it,’ from the story she was telling me,” said Manier IV, who lives in the Bay Area and wasn't with the group.

Family members believe during that performance, Manier walked out the door and into the parking lot.

Police believe a man in his 30s, attending the birthday gathering, got into an altercation with Manier, stabbing him several times in the upper body. Manier would pass away at the hospital. The suspect took off.

“It's a pain I've never felt before,” said Manier IV.

He calls his 60-year-old father, an entrepreneur who owned properties and rented them out on airbnb, a loving father of 4 and grandfather of 6.

“He was brutally murdered. He was taken in a way no good human should ever be taken. He was stolen. He was stolen from his grandchildren. He was stolen from his children,” said Manier IV.

A grieving son is now making a plea for tips.

“I want this to end with justice, however that may be served. I just want justice served,” said Manier IV.

Family members declined to reveal more about a possible suspect, because of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly stabbing in Kearny Mesa Man killed in Kearny Mesa stabbing identified

