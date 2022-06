Taylors TownSquare, a community development nonprofit, unveiled a new state historical marker near the entrance of the Taylors Mill area, the organization announced June 8. Located at 2 Mill St., the marker tells the history of the Southern Bleachery Mill Village on one side and the story of the Superintendent House and ‘Boss Hill’ on the other. The sign was sponsored by Taylors TownSquare and funded by a collaboration between Taylors TownSquare, the Taylors Mill, and community members Michael and Nannette Iatesta.

TAYLORS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO