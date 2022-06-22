ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New York teacher accused of making students pick cotton

By Amal Elhelw, James Battaglia
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcDm1_0gJ7zwjd00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of parents in the Rochester City School District are sounding the alarm after their kids came home this week saying a teacher at the School of the Arts engaged in racist remarks and activities.

Students who spoke with WROC said the 7th-grade social studies teacher brought bags of cotton to school, and made students pick out seeds. They said on another occasion, the teacher brought in shackles and handcuffs to use on the students during a lesson.

“He said, ‘It’s cotton, you’re going to be picking cotton today,’ so I immediately was like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing that,’” said student Janasia Brown. “And then he was like, ‘Do it. It’s for a good grade.’”

Students said the teacher favored the white students in class. They said during the cotton-picking incident – students in the class got up to throw out their cotton, refusing to participate, but only the white students were allowed to do so.

“I just felt ashamed to be my own race,” said student Jahmiere O’Neal. “He made me feel degraded.”

Vialma Ramos-O’Neal says her son came home and told her the same things.

“I honestly did not believe him, because I never would have expected anything like that to be happening in this day and age,” she said.  “The children of color were not given a choice and whether or not they wanted to partake in this, the Caucasian children were able to decline throw out their cotton and do as separate activity. But my child had to be forced to do that, as well as be handcuffed, as well as be shackled. Absolutely not. This is unacceptable.”

Students also say the teacher criticized their weight and used “the R word” in class.

The Rochester City School District says teacher was placed on leave and an investigation is underway. The district is asking parents and students who were involved in this incident to contact them with that information.

“In a District of black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning,” Rochester Board of Education President Cynthia Elliot said in a statement sent out Friday.

The teacher, Patrick Rausch, filed a complaint against Save Rochester, Ramos-O’Neal, and others in June. According to those court documents, Rausch was teaching a lesson about the invention of the cotton gin.

Those court documents say, “Rausch made it clear he was not requiring the students to touch the cotton,” and that “he understood that some people may not be comfortable touching the cotton or picking the seeds out because such work is historically associated with slavery, that he in no way was trying to make them feel like slaves, and that participation was entirely voluntary.”

The documents claim Ramos-O’Neal and another parent, Precious Tross, carried out a social media campaign to spread false information about Rausch.

Statement from the Rochester Board of Education

The District was made aware of a lesson that caused great concern during a 7 th grade Social Studies class at School of the Arts this past Tuesday.  The teacher was immediately placed on leave, and an investigation is underway.  The District takes these situations very seriously, as descriptions of what occurred in the classroom by the school community are extremely troubling.  A letter was sent to the families of this teacher’s students informing them of the situation.  In that letter, we provided an email address that families could use to share any relevant information and concerns.

Board President Cynthia Elliott stated, “In a District of black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning.”

While this investigation is in process, we cannot provide any additional comments.

Letter sent to parents

As you may be aware, there was a lesson that caused great concern during your child’s Social Studies class this past Tuesday. I want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. The teacher was immediately placed on leave, and an investigation is underway.

A substitute teacher has been assigned to this class to ensure that learning is not interrupted. As we investigate this situation thoroughly, your child may be interviewed. If this occurs, you will be notified.

Please know that the social emotional well-being of our students is incredibly important to us. School counselors are available for students who may need to discuss this situation. In addition, if you have any information to share related to this, please email us at SOTAinfo@rcsdk12.org.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to resolve this situation.

School of the Arts Principal Kelly Nicastro

Legal complaint filed by Rausch

Patrick M Rausch v Save Rochester Inc Et Al COMPLAINT 2 by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Mouse65
2d ago

This is a lie. The 2 black women that put it on facebook exaggerated and out-right lied about the teacher. The teacher now has a lawsuit against the school, and the parents of the 2 children that started the lies.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdkx.com

Free Summer Meals Program For Students 18 & Under Begins Monday

Starting Monday (June 27th) the summer meals program begins. The Superintendent of Rochester City School District is reminding everyone that students 18 and under can eat free all summer long. There are meal sites for breakfast and lunch all over the city. The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester leads year-round efforts to plan, promote, and continuously improve the Rochester Summer Meals experience. For more information, you can call 211. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Group claims Rochester third-grader was choked by teacher

Rochester, N.Y. — The advocacy group Save Rochester is alleging that a Black third-grade student was choked by his white teacher in the Rochester City School District. In a letter to Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small and members of the school board, the group members say the boy was choked by a white male teacher in front of his classmates on April 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County will not conduct vaccination effort for children under 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Children under five can finally get the COVID-19 vaccine but they won't be able to get it at Monroe County clinics. Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza says Monroe County will not conduct a full-scale vaccination effort with children under 5 like it has done in the past for other age groups.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Gin#School Counselors#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The School Of The Arts#Wroc#Caucasian
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County Clerk and DA issue statement on Supreme Court's gun ruling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley issued a statement on Friday, clarifying some critical information for Monroe County residents about the Supreme Court's ruling in NYSRPA V Bruen. They issued the following statement:. “We want to make it 100% clear...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Not a silver bullet

With more homicides and more crime guns traced per capita than most U.S. cities, Rochester has targeted reducing the supply of guns. To do so, it has adopted an approach found in many other cities: a gun buyback program. But do these programs work? That question does not have a...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WHEC TV-10

Federal probationer arrested following illegal gun seizure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The US Marshals Task Force arrested a Rochester man on Thursday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun. Jesus Santiago, 32, who was wanted on a Federal Violation of Supervised Release, was arrested at a residence on Glide Street. A search of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Survey: 21% say racism is a significant problem in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In a survey, 21% of respondents said that racial or ethnic discrimination is a significant problem in the Rochester region. That's one of the findings of the "State of Hate in Greater Rochester" report released on Wednesday. The survey organized by the Levine Center to End Hate and the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester analyzes local attitudes toward discrimination.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

80 Percent of Rochester Residents Think Discrimination is a Problem

A new survey shows more than 80 percent of the people in the Rochester region believe racial or ethnic discrimination is a problem. The "State of Hate in Greater Rochester" report says fifty-six percent of Black people report personally witnessing an act of discrimination.. But 81% of respondents say Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sleep study suggests Rochester insomniacs are definitely not alone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In recent years, there are way too many things happening in this world that might keep us up at night. Sometimes it’s tough to get a good night of shuteye. Now, there’s one recent study that suggests sleep may come harder in Rochester than any place in the world.
ROCHESTER, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy