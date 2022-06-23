ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Heat and Drought on Palisade Crops

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295RfA_0gJ7zrK000

GRAND JUNCTION Colo. ( KREX ) — Despite the recent drought and hot weather crops in Palisade are set up to have a successful harvest.

Brian Hessling of Just Peachy Orchards said peach trees thrive in the hot days and cool nights in Palisade.

“Our first peaches will be picked around the first of July,” said Hessling, “By in large its going to be a good crop in the Palisade.”

While peach trees might love the hot Palisade days, they are not the only crop growing in Palisade. James Ferguson, general manager of Talon Wines said all his suppliers are on the right track through the heat.

Talon Wines makes wines from a variety of crops including lavender, strawberry, and rhubarb.

“We’re on track to have a good growing season,” said Ferguson. It would be a big bounce back from last season when some cold snaps disrupted the crops Ferguson added.

Both Ferguson and Hessling said that while the current drought isn’t affecting crops at the moment, if it continues it could be detrimental to future harvests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KJCT8

More possible thunderstorms today and at the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had the presence of scattered thunderstorms that moved throughout the Grand Valley yesterday towards the evening hours, and today, another round is possible. However, these changes will remain low, and most of the day will have the presence of light cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below average, with highs in Grand Junction and Montrose reaching the upper to lower the 80s. Our average for this time o the year should be in the lower 90s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Again Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam will be mostly dry this evening, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Rain will be brief if it falls. There’s only a danger if there’s lightning and thunder involved. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy evening with slow cooling through the 80s. Brief showers or thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, too. Friday afternoon will warm toward 90 degrees for a high and then slowly cool through the 80s throughout the evening. Saturday will be warmer with a high in the lower 90s and only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

GJ Main Water Break

Due to a water main break on Struthers between 7th and 9th St., GJ Water customers are not getting enough pressure or water. This water main pipe is enormous.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palisade#Hot Weather#Crops#Strawberry#Just Peachy Orchards#Talon Wines#Nexstar Media Inc
KJCT8

Showers & storms increase, but we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Country Jam starts Thursday. Weather looks great, overall, but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday in the afternoons and evenings. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s beneath an otherwise partly to mostly sunny sky. Showers will generally be brief if they happen. It’s entirely possible that showers stay clear of Mack for the entirety of Country Jam.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

River City Sportplex Getting a Makeover

It may be cold inside River City Sportplex, but plans for the building are heating up. General Manager Jon Larson says major renovation plans are in the works. “Well it’s super exciting being part of something like that, not just for ourselves, but the city of Grand Junction.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

These are Grand Junction’s Best Doughnuts According to You

I asked you who you thought was the best doughnut shop in Grand Junction. Well, the results are in, and here's your champion for the year 2022. It was the ultimate battle of the champions, a real clash of the titans. Over the last three weeks, Be Sweet Bakery has gone nose to nose with Daylight Donuts. City Market has gone toe to toe with Safeway. Let's face it, they all make a pretty good doughnut.
1230 ESPN

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

D51 informal school safety meeting

District 51 community members were invited to join board members to talk about school safety at the R-5 High School in Grand Junction. The majority want to arm the staff because they say when seconds count, the police are still minutes away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

Water company proposes hefty rate hike

Dallas Creek Water Company customers could see their rates increase by at least 53% under a proposal submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The utility company, which provides domestic water to hundreds of residents and commercial users on Log Hill Mesa, has asked the PUC to approve a rate hike that would increase the monthly base service charge from $42.90 to $66.54, the monthly meter-in-service charge from $33.70 to $54.02 and the monthly usage charge from $9.45 to $11.04 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons.
DALLAS, TX
1230 ESPN

Do You Remember the Dark History of This Colorado Funeral Home?

In the late aughts, the town of Montrose, Colorado, made national headlines. Unfortunately, the attention wasn't focused on the town's natural beauty or tourism opportunities. Instead, the media was interested in the dark history behind the town's funeral home, Sunset Mesa. Read on to see why:. What Happened at the...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza with pay on a recommendation from the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline. However, the order does not provide details for why Timbreza was suspended. The order was issued on June 9, 2022,...
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy