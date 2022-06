VitaliTea announces the launch of its Kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew Coffee at Safeway across Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island and Kauai. With the support of a committed new distribution partner, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, who manage logistics on neighbor islands and are experts in cold-chain distribution and food safety, VitaliTea is looking forward to sharing their local flavors with Hawaii Safeway customers.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO