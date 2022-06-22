Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general’s office filed an emergency motion on Friday asking a federal appeals court to let the state immediately begin banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The state also has a trigger law that was written to ban nearly...
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for wire fraud related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, federal authorities said. Court documents show Hancock County Sheriff's deputies arrested Trevon Evans, 25, of Kiln, on Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles and found him in possession of multiple identification cards with different names.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion will be legal in the state, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion. Abortion in Michigan is legal — for now — because a judge...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
There is an extreme risk for wildfires in most of Michigan due to hot, dry conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources. "Wildfire danger is forecast to be extreme or very high across much of northern Michigan this weekend, so please be careful when working and playing outside," the DNR said in a press release.
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from his office. Edwards says that he does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed a bill that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense a parasite drug to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription. Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general's office said Wednesday that a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won't take effect until next month, but the organization that provides most abortion in the state says it will immediately implement the waiting period.
