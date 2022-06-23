Wooten: EC police involved in planning Brown operation

The Democratic challenger in this fall’s Pasquotank County sheriff’s race continues to maintain that Elizabeth City police should have been involved in serving drug-related warrants on Andrew Brown Jr. last year, and the fact they weren’t was a “setup for disaster.”

But Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday that officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department were involved in planning the operation that ended with the fatal shooting of Brown in front of his house on April 21, 2021.

Three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies fired their weapons at Brown as he attempted to drive his car away from his driveway. A state autopsy report showed Brown died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” and that he suffered one other gunshot to the arm.

The district attorney later declined to charge the three deputies, ruling Brown’s shooting was justified because he had driven his vehicle toward the deputies.

Several Dare County sheriff’s deputies also were part of the law enforcement team serving the warrants at Brown’s residence but none fired their weapons during the incident.

Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the city police department who is challenging Wooten in the November election, repeated Wednesday his assertion that “if I had been sheriff that Andrew Brown incident would not have happened.”

Graham said that executing the search warrant at Brown’s residence without including city police officers who would have known Brown — and been known by Brown — was “a setup for disaster.”

When officers arrived at Brown’s house that morning, Brown “should have seen some faces that he was familiar with,” Graham said.

Asked Wednesday about the operation that resulted in Brown’s death, Wooten declined to answer most questions, stating it was “getting a little too close into the federal investigation.”

The FBI’s field office in Charlotte confirmed last year that it is investigating to determine if Brown’s civil rights were violated during the incident.

Wooten did say, however, that the assertion “that has been floating around” that officers from the ECPD were not involved in the operation at Brown’s house is a “false statement.”

“They were involved,” Wooten said.

Officers from the city police department were involved in planning the operation at Brown’s house but were not present the morning it was carried out, Wooten said. He said he doesn’t know for sure why ECPD officers were not present but has heard unofficially that officers’ schedules were altered because of staffing shortages in the department.

Asked about Wooten’s assertion about city officers’ involvement in planning the operation at Brown’s residence, Graham insisted it was still a mistake to proceed without ECPD officers participating.

“Them not being there still made a difference,” Graham said.

Graham also again raised the issue of “no-knock” warrants this week, saying he will end the practice if he’s elected sheriff.

According to the Legal Information Institute’s definition, a no-knock warrant “is a search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises.”

In a campaign press release, Graham said the “first executive order” he’ll issue if elected sheriff “will be stopping the practice of No Knock Warrants.”

“I will not allow the SWAT team to execute minor drug offense warrants,” he also said. “I will define new roles, protocols and procedures for the SWAT team. We can serve our court and civil papers in a manner that is safe, smart, respectful and dignified.”

But Wooten said Wednesday the sheriff’s office policy already bars the use of no-knock warrants.

In a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, Wooten said his department “does not permit the service of ‘no knock’ search warrants. It’s also a part of the office’s policy and procedure manual that the office does not authorize and strictly prohibits the service of ‘no knock’ search warrants.”

Wooten added, “While No Knock Search Warrants are legal in the state of North Carolina, a search warrant of that nature is rarely used for reasons of safety to both the public and law enforcement officers.”

Informed Wednesday that Wooten claims no-knock warrants are not being used by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Graham said, “I can’t speak on what his policy is.”

Both candidates reiterated their commitment to public safety.

Wooten said “public safety to both the deputies and the citizens we serve are paramount to this office.”

Graham expressed a similar commitment. “My top priority is to make sure that all of the officers make it home safely, as well as the people that we represent,” he said.