ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

'Misconduct' threat to militant barristers as top judge warns they could face action if they go on strike

By Martin Beckford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Barristers could face disciplinary action if they go on strike when they are meant to be in court, the country's top judge has warned.

The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett of Maldon said it 'may amount to professional misconduct' if lawyers fail to turn up to scheduled hearings despite previously agreeing to represent a defendant.

His comments came after members of the Criminal Bar Association voted for four weeks of industrial action over their pay.

The walkouts will probably derail trials and could see picket lines outside major courts such as the Old Bailey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LajR7_0gJ7yH1P00
Barristers could face disciplinary action if they go on strike when they are meant to be in court, the country's top judge has warned

Lord Burnett said: 'Cases in which there is non-attendance should be referred to the Senior Presiding Judge's Office to consider whether to involve [watchdog] the Bar Standards Board.

'The question whether a failure to attend amounts to professional misconduct will then be a matter for [a] disciplinary process.'

He told judges to ask defendants if they have agreed to their barrister missing the hearing and went on: 'It will be a matter for the CPS in each case to decide whether to make an application for wasted costs.

'A failure to attend at court, having accepted instructions, may amount to professional misconduct.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iT2rc_0gJ7yH1P00
The Criminal Bar Association voted for four weeks of industrial action over their pay. The walkouts will probably derail trials and could see picket lines outside major courts (inner London court pictured)

He said that the Senior Presiding Judge's office should be told of all cases where a barrister failed to turn up, so they can decided whether to inform the Bar Standards Board watchdog.

A spokesman for the Judiciary added last night: 'The Lord Chief Justice has issued a statement reminding judges that the judiciary is not a party to the dispute between the Criminal Bar Association and the Government.

'The judiciary will not enter into the substance of the dispute.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barristers#Disciplinary Action#Industrial Action#The Bar Standards Board#Cps
HollywoodLife

Election Worker Remembers Death Threats After Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘Be Glad It’s Not 1920

Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss got emotional as she recounted the death threats she received after her and her mother Ruby Freeman were named by former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani in conspiracies related to the 2020 election, during the House January 6 Committee hearing on Tuesday, June 21. After showing a clip of Giuliani accusing the two election workers of orchestrating fraud in a state senate hearing, Moss said that she received “A lot of threats wishing death upon me, telling me that I’ll be in jail with my mother and saying things like ‘Be glad it’s 2020, not 1920.'”
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Police Scotland chief constable warns of cut in officer numbers

The chief constable of Police Scotland has warned the force may have to reduce officer numbers as it struggles with budget challenges. Sir Iain Livingstone said policing was "not one of the priorities" of the recent government spending review. He warned plans to create an electric vehicle fleet and the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MSNBC

Trump tried to turn the DOJ into his Ministry of Propaganda

In the lead-up to Jan. 6, American democracy teetered on a razor’s edge. And the Justice Department was that razor. The first four days of the House Jan. 6 committee public hearings revealed the crazed mission then-President Donald Trump and his campaign were on to provide legal pretext to their attempt at overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘USB drive’ Giuliani claimed was passed between election workers was really a ginger mint, witness tells Jan 6 hearing

Surveillance footage that Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani repeatedly claimed showed a Georgia election worker committing voter fraud with a USB stick really showed her holding a ginger mint, according to testimony on Tuesday in the 6 January hearings.After the 2020 election, the former president and his lawyer repeatedly pointed to footage of Georgia election worker Shaye Moss and claimed it showed her using a flash drive and a suitcase to compromise the election. Even after officials investigated and found that no voter fraud occurred, both men continued spreading the false claim, an experience that led Ms Moss and...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

434K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy