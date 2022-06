According to a recent study, 41 percent of NFT companies are based in the United States. NFTMagazine.com, a news media company with over 40 team members, co-founded by JetSetFly and the creators of The Junior Punks, Joey Sendz & TheBlondeJon, is one of the fastest growing of them.JetSetFly or now known better as JetSet AKA Josh King Madrid, the founder of NFTMagazine.com, is one of Gen Z's most innovative, respected, and influential marketers and entrepreneurs. In less than a decade, the 24-year-old has generated hundreds of thousands of leads and sold over $20 million in products and services online.In January...

FIFA ・ 13 HOURS AGO