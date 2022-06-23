ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Police warns residents as mountain lion spotted in Redwood City

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion was seen around noon Wednesday in Redwood City, police announced in a Nixle alert . The animal was seen in the area of Turnsworth Avenue and Edgewood Road.

If spotted, police advise residents to bring their pets inside and to stay indoors and call 911. Earlier in June, also in San Mateo County, a mountain lion was spotted inside Pescadero High School.

KRON4 reported the mountain lion was inside a classroom at the school. The incident prompted students and staff to be sent home — forcing the postponement of a number of final exams.

The location of Wednesday’s mountain lion sighting is a few blocks away from Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City. KRON4 will post the latest updates on this mountain lion sighting as soon as they become available.

