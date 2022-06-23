Grass fire breaks out in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a grass fire Wednesday in Weber County. The fire burned seven acres but could have been worse if it hadn’t been for some unusual help.

The Weber Fire District responded to a call around noon of a fire just off 21st St. behind the Moulding and Sons Construction and Demolition Transfer Station.

The fire started in the grass and raced up a hill. The hill, firefighters said, is the site on an old landfill.

Two fire engines and roughly a dozen firefighters contained the fire in about half an hour. Officials estimated the burned area covers seven acres. However, they told ABC4 that it could have been much larger of a fire if it hadn’t been for some help.

Heavy equipment operators working nearby jumped in to create a border (using their machinery to cut through the tall grass) around the fire which helped contain the fire quickly.

Cpt. Jeremy Winn said the fire season is off to a quiet start in Weber County. For the most part, all their fire calls have been to small fires like the one today.

“We’ve been really lucky,” Cpt. Winn said. “We’ve had some nice rainstorms move through here and there that have really kept things green, but as you can see with today, it can dry out really quick.”

Officials are reminding Utahans to be cautious this summer (especially with fireworks) as the fire risk continues to rise across most of the state. Cpt. Winn added: “Look at the websites in your neighboring communities to see what the restrictions are, abide by those restrictions, and be very careful.”

