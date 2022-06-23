Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO