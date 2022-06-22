Alexa’s New Trick Is Either Really Sweet or Really Creepy
Amazon has announced new features for its Alexa device, including an artificial intelligence invention that can turn a 1-minute snippet of speech into a voice that...www.thedailybeast.com
Amazon has announced new features for its Alexa device, including an artificial intelligence invention that can turn a 1-minute snippet of speech into a voice that...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0