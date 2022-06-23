Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Imarion Kelly (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Imarion Kelly

Number: 4

Position: WR / QB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 190

High School / Class: Roosevelt 2022

H.S. Coach: Ryan McCants

College: Southern Oregon

Imarion is a three-time varsity letterman in football and four-time letterman in track and field at Roosevelt High School. He was named first-team All-Conference as a quarterback and was the Offensive Player of the Year for the Portland Interscholastic League. Imarion passed for 1,861 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added 453 rushing yards and six touchdowns, totaling 32 touchdowns on the year. Imarion also carried a 3.5 GPA. He plans on attending Southern Oregon University in Ashland this fall to play football for the Raiders.

