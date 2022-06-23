ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Imarion Kelly (Team Willamette)

By Les Schwab Bowl
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBeNn_0gJ7twNX00

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Imarion Kelly

Number: 4

Position: WR / QB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 190

High School / Class: Roosevelt 2022

H.S. Coach: Ryan McCants

College: Southern Oregon

Imarion is a three-time varsity letterman in football and four-time letterman in track and field at Roosevelt High School. He was named first-team All-Conference as a quarterback and was the Offensive Player of the Year for the Portland Interscholastic League. Imarion passed for 1,861 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added 453 rushing yards and six touchdowns, totaling 32 touchdowns on the year. Imarion also carried a 3.5 GPA. He plans on attending Southern Oregon University in Ashland this fall to play football for the Raiders.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhrhF_0gJ7twNX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Mcminnville, OR
Football
City
Ashland, OR
Mcminnville, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Schwab
Scorebook Live

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Malik Ross (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here.  Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Linfield University#Willamette#American Football#Sblive#H S#Ryan Mccants College#Southern Oregon Imarion#Roosevelt High School#Gpa
Scorebook Live

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Zach Dodson-Greene (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here.  Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy