Richmond, KY

School safety conference underway in Richmond

By Bode Brooks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – School safety is under a microscope as Congress considers tougher gun laws following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This week a group is meeting at Eastern Kentucky University’s campus for a conference to take a closer look at the subject. “It’s...

YMCA Central Kentucky holds water safety event for local youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As summer gets underway, one organization is making sure kids of all backgrounds are getting in on the fun. YMCA Central Kentucky is hosting a water safety event Monday for more than 50 Fayette County students who might not otherwise have access to a pool or swimming lessons.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hank the Horse keeps Fayette County students engaged in reading

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Some students in Fayette County are receiving a visit from a special friend this week. Hank the horse is stopping by several Lexington schools to keep children engaged in the classroom and help encourage books and reading. Hank is a rescue and the face...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Protests held in Lexington after Roe v. Wade struck down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision to striking down Roe v. Wade. This decision triggered Kentucky’s abortion law which means abortion providers could be charged with a Class D felony for performing abortions without a legal exemption. Shortly after the...
LEXINGTON, KY
SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KY-80 bridge dedicated in memory of SEKY sheriff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A bridge on Kentucky Highway 80 is dedicated to a beloved County Sheriff. The Sheriff Sam Catron Memorial Bridge was dedicated in memory of the late Pulaski County Sheriff, who was killed twenty years ago. “Some people, they’ll say they don’t recognize the name, but a...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Publix announces first Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been the talk of the town on Thursday—the supermarket chain Publix is opening a store in Lexington. “When a Publix opens, we provide jobs, create premier customer service and care for our communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. There was an excited...
4th of July events planned for Lexington

Fourth of July events are officially planned for Lexington. The City of Lexington has planned for Independence Day weekend, from Ice cream socials, music, a parade, the 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run, and of course fireworks.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge named after assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders and family members took part in the dedication of a bridge to Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, who was assassinated just over two decades ago. The bridge passes over Buck Creek along Kentucky Route 80, not far from where an assassin’s bullet struck...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Former Governors Steve Beshear and Ernie Fletcher, Recovery Advocate Mike Barry and DV8 Kitchen Inducted to 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame

Lexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials or public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington police officer injured at K-9 facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington police officer has been injured at the Lexington Police Canine Facility. Lexington police said the officer was cleaning out a kennel around 4 p.m. when they were attacked by a police dog. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cleanup continues in Millersburg after massive fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Millersburg, the cleanup is underway after a massive fire wiped out several buildings in the city’s historic downtown on Wednesday. On Thursday smoke was still rising from the area, but despite the catastrophic damage, no one was seriously hurt. “We ended up...
MILLERSBURG, KY

