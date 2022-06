NEWBERRY — Jarious Singley wipes his brow as he crosses brick-laden Boyce Street, keeping step with the beats emanating from Memorial Park to his left. The early-summer sun beams warm and bright on the tents and through the branches, where celebrants fan in time with the music. This Juneteenth, he thinks, will not only be a celebration of historic freedom, but a step toward an even brighter future for his community.

