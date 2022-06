A look at the courthouse in Rockford Wednesday found the lot fenced off and with evidence of recent clearing activity. Surry County announced a property purchase at a time when few others seem to have the appetite to swallow current interest rates in order to make such a buy. So, when the fiscally conservative county commissioners opened the checkbook to buy the 1830 Surry County Courthouse in Rockford it took many by surprise, more so given the amount of time it had been in the works.

