Florida woman shoots and kills home invader after he attacks her in bed

Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO