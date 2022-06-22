Forecasters Warn of Flash Flooding As Storms Approach Parts of San Diego County

A flash flood washes over Route 78 in San Diego County in this file photo.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a flash-flood warning Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeastern San Diego County.

The warning, in effect until 6:30 p.m., was declared as radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area.

Flash flooding of creeks and streams or in urban areas on highways, streets and underpasses, may be ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Locations where flash flooding may occur include Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Highway S22 between Ranchita and Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Highway S22 Between Borrego Springs and the Imperial County line, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.

– City News Service