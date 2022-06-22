ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Forecasters Warn of Flash Flooding As Storms Approach Parts of San Diego County

By Editor
 5 days ago
A flash flood washes over Route 78 in San Diego County in this file photo.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a flash-flood warning Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeastern San Diego County.

The warning, in effect until 6:30 p.m., was declared as radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area.

Flash flooding of creeks and streams or in urban areas on highways, streets and underpasses, may be ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Locations where flash flooding may occur include Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Highway S22 between Ranchita and Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Highway S22 Between Borrego Springs and the Imperial County line, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation and Santa Rosa Mountain.

– City News Service

kusi.com

Thunderstorms and flash flooding expected in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding Wednesday in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The risk of flash flooding is low in San Diego County mountains, and rainfall amounts overnight and Wednesday morning are expected to be minimal.
NBC San Diego

If You Liked Yesterday's Light Show, San Diego is in for More Wild Weather

Got pictures or videos of lightning strikes? Share them with NBC 7 by emailing them to isee@nbcsandiego.com. Tuesday's weather took San Diegans through a kaleidoscope of color as the skies changed from typical clear and sunny to perfect "cotton candy" skies, only to end the evening with flashes of light. And, the wild weather isn't done yet.
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON SEEKS INPUT ON WEST MAIN STREET ENTRANCE DESIGN

June 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is preparing a Caltrans application to beautify West Main Street at the entrance to downtown El Cajon and welcomes your input. The proposed project will install a new modern roundabout (at the intersection of El Cajon Blvd., Main Street and Douglas), construct separated bikeways, improved sidewalks, new street lighting, and landscaping.
