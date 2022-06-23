“It's Very Emotional:' Family of Unborn Child Killed in in Woodridge Tornado Reacts A Year Later

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO