ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodridge, IL

“It's Very Emotional:' Family of Unborn Child Killed in in Woodridge Tornado Reacts A Year Later

By Kate Chappell
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after a tornado tore through her community, Woodridge resident Katie Wilson and her family still coming to grips with the ways that her life has changed. She relies on a wheelchair. She's in physical therapy twice a week to regain her strength, along with her ability to...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Oak Park Neighbors Stunned After 18-Year-Old Killed During Robbery

A chilling crime has stunned residents in suburban Oak Park, as two assailants shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gas station Wednesday morning. According to police, two men approached Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe in the parking lot of a BP station in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodridge, IL
Block Club Chicago

Diapers, Kids Clothes And More To Be Given Away On Southwest Side In Honor Of Young Mother Killed Buying Used Stroller

ARCHER HEIGHTS — Free diapers, kids clothing, baby food and more are available Saturday for families thanks to a Southwest Side group. The Southwest Collective is back with its monthly Freebies for Families event, hosting giveaways the last Saturday of every month. People can grab what they need from the United Credit Union parking lot noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Pulaski Road.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NBC Chicago

Child Shot in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood: Fire Officials

A child sustained a gunshot wound Friday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities. Details weren't immediately available, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed a child of unknown age was shot before 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Luella Avenue and East 71st Street. The child's condition...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Amia Smith, 17, and her 5-month old son last seen in Harvard, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a young mother and her baby who went missing from Northwest suburban Harvard Wednesday. Seventeen-year-old Amia Smith and her 5-moth-old baby son Maverick were last seen leaving a home on McKinley Street around noon. Smith is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow flag, a black shirt with foil flowers, black shorts, and black socks. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
HARVARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Small plane crashes in rural Will County

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down Friday afternoon in rural Will County.The Peotone Fire Department was on the scene for the small plane crash south of Monee and northeast of Peotone. The closest intersection is Will Center and Eagle Lake roads, but the crash scene is next to Rock Creek and far from any road. The fire departments from the Will County communities of Manhattan and Monee also responded.A heavy tow truck was also on the scene to try to stabilize the back end of the plane's fuselage.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the plane appears to have gone down at a steep angle in a wooded area next to the creek. The engine had come loose from the firewall, and it appeared that the plane stalled out and came down at a nose-down, vertical attitude, Habermehl reported.A person was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage, and was loaded into a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be taken to the U of C Medical Center.The person's condition was not immediately available.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 dead, 3 critical following head-on crash in Homer Glen

Update: Authorities in Will County issued an update Wednesday with the ages and conditions of the people involved in the crash. HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Two people died and three others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Homer Glen. At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 143rd […]
HOMER GLEN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unborn Child
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman, wife welcome triplets: 'healthy and resting well'

CHICAGO - Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez and his wife have welcomed triplets into the world. The three babies were born Wednesday afternoon. The newborns are a boy and two girls. The girls are identical twins. The children were born eight weeks early, but are "doing great." The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
reporterwings.com

Dixmoor police commander convicted in assault on grandmother

A Cook County jury this week convicted a then-Dixmoor police commander of aggravated battery and official misconduct for dragging a 66-year-old woman into the police station and slamming her into a wall multiple times. The October 2019 encounter between Ronald Burge Jr. and 66-year-old Carla Bourguois was captured on multiple...
DIXMOOR, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy