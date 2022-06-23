ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Surveillance video shows man sucker-punch random stranger in Koreatown, knocking him unconscious

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiqgs_0gJ7sFtr00

A man is speaking out after being suddenly and violently attacked in broad daylight near a busy intersection in Koreatown during an incident that was captured on shocking surveillance video.

Also caught on camera: the bizarre thing the assailant did after.

The victim, who asked not to be identified publicly by name, said the attack was unprovoked.

In an interview with ABC7, he said the suspect simply walked up to him and sucker-punched him without warning.

The attack happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, outside of a Metro subway station.

The victim said he was sitting next to a man he described as "husky" when he noticed he was acting strange.

"I didn't think too much of it, I just wanted to be in the shade," the victim said. "There were several eyewitnesses, but I don't remember what happened -- when it occurred -- when the man attacked me, I completely blacked out. It wasn't until I saw the security footage, that man came up to me quietly and knocked me down to the ground, which caused a big contusion on my head."

Moments after the attack, the video shows a bystander confronting the suspect.

What happens next is puzzling.

The suspect ends up helping the victim get back up.

The victim was taken to an emergency room to be examined and was interviewed by police.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway. However, no determination has yet been made whether the incident constituted a hate crime.

The victim, an Asian man who is a Navy veteran, said Wednesday that he was still dealing with a sore nose and headaches.

He said he didn't know why the man punched him.

"I always thought I was aware of my surroundings," the victim said. "I notice people's posture, but at that time, it was just so unbelievable. I didn't think that I would be attacked with a cowardly punch, with no warning or anything."

As seen in the video, the suspect is visibly a large man, and police are still looking for him.

He's being described as a Black male between 30 and 35 years old. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt with blue pants. He was also seen carrying a black backpack and a duffel bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 527-3247

Comments / 47

Anywhooo
2d ago

Even when you are minding your own business...not bothering anyone...you have to be aware of your surroundings...cause when you least expect it.

Reply
19
Jerry Gatlin
2d ago

Cause, of Guys, like this is exactly why, I carry Pepper Spray on me when I am in public places...

Reply(1)
17
Jeannette
2d ago

People like this Needs to be removed from existent. Instead of being happy. That you survived the Pandemic. People turned so Violent.Hate is what that Ex President encouraged.

Reply(8)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Sucker#Police#Violent Crime#Surveillance
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Navy veteran sucker punched in unprovoked attack in Koreatown

LOS ANGELES - A Navy veteran says he was violently sucker punched in an unprovoked attack while waiting for the bus in Koreatown – and it was all caught on camera. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The victim, who only wanted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man hits, kills victim with truck at school construction site: Whittier PD

A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man with his truck at a school construction site in Whittier earlier this week, police said Thursday. The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary School, located at 10654 Jordan Road. School was not in session and the campus was closed […]
foxla.com

Man charged with hate crime in North Hollywood drive-thru assault arrested

LOS ANGELES - A man charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking an Asian-American family at a North Hollywood drive-thru last month is now in custody, according to authorities. Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar was arrested this week the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Weber is...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy