Phoenix police announce plan to address gun violence in the city

An Arizona man allegedly orchestrated a double murder-suicide after ambushing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Taffari Celestine, 24, is accused of shooting his ex, Danica Aiken, 29, and her new boyfriend, Eric Sands, 38, to death over the weekend before turning the gun on himself. The Phoenix Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday night. When they arrived at the building, they found Sands on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0