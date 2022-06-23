Phoenix police announce plan to address gun violence in the city

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO