Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police announce plan to address gun violence in the city

 2 days ago

Phoenix police say murders involving guns are up...

Phoenix Police to announce big crackdown on gun violence

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is announcing a multi-agency crackdown on gun violence in the city on Wednesday. The department will be joined by the Maricopa County Attorney, Mayor Kate Gallego, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the family of Emily Morgan, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Phoenix strip mall on June 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
Man arrested after killing a 60-year-old food delivery driver in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after police said he killed a 60-year-old woman who was delivering food to him in Glendale earlier this month. Officers said they were responding to a report that a car had driven off of the road into a landscaping area near Bell Road and 61st Avenue on June 11 around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle’s airbags did not go off, and it appeared to be a low-impact accident. The driver, later identified as Pamela Rae Martinez from Glendale, died at the scene.
GLENDALE, AZ
2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
2 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 24, 2022) – At least two people sustained injuries after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 10, Monday morning. The crash happened the morning of June 13th, in the area of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons unknown,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Another Phoenix Church Sues DEA Over Religious Use of Ayahuasca

The Church of the Eagle and the Condor, a religious congregation in Phoenix, gets its name from a prophecy originating in the Andes of Peru, which foretells a cultural unification of the North and South Americas. In fulfillment of this prophecy, they say, members of the church drink ayahuasca, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight. When they arrived, they found...
MESA, AZ
Tear gas used on pro-abortion protesters at Arizona's Capitol

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Arizona Capitol to voice their support for abortion. At least three abortion providers in Arizona are pausing procedures while the legal ramifications play out over Roe v. Wade being overturned. Who pays for mountain rescues in the Phoenix area?. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Tolleson officer injured after pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A Tolleson police officer is recovering after being injured during a high-risk traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Police said around 4:15 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a Circle K near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers tried to process the vehicle, the driver got back into the car and attempted to flee the scene.
TOLLESON, AZ
Phoenix Man Allegedly Killed Ex, Her New Boyfriend In Murder-Suicide

An Arizona man allegedly orchestrated a double murder-suicide after ambushing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Taffari Celestine, 24, is accused of shooting his ex, Danica Aiken, 29, and her new boyfriend, Eric Sands, 38, to death over the weekend before turning the gun on himself. The Phoenix Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday night. When they arrived at the building, they found Sands on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

