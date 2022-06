Editor’s note: This Throwback was previously published in 2017 when Carpinterian Joe Velasquez shared several historic family photos with CVN. The Ramirez family carved out a unique niche of local history when they arrived by boxcar in 1911. Southern Pacific Railroad had hired Cipriano Ramirez as a laborer in El Paso, Texas in 1910 soon after he and his wife, Huventina, had emigrated from Mexico. The company moved the Ramirezes out to California a year later, setting them up in a small farm near Rincon. Cipriano was charged with keeping the tracks clear of rocks and debris that regularly tumbled from the steep slopes alongside the tracks in the Punta Gorda area, now called La Conchita.

