It has been a month since a massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 children and two adults. The information that has come out about the Uvalde police response has only spurred more questions and a growing sense of righteous rage. The initial praise of the officers' response, even publicly shared by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, has turned to disbelief. Instead of heroism, disorganization and reluctance ruled the day. And as a result, innocent lives were lost.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO