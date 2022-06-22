ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

A woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint. The unidentified woman, who had agreed to meet up with a man she had previously been chatting with on a dating app, was allegedly assaulted...

