It’s no secret that concussions are a massive issue in sports. 3.8 million sports-related concussions occur annually in the U.S. alone. Heck, Will Smith even made a whole two-hour middling movie about it. Even one concussion can cause long-lasting brain damage resulting in memory loss, depression, and—in the worst cases—death. While there have been many advancements in protective equipment in sports to try and prevent such injuries (like better helmets and pads in football for example), the best way to prevent the long-term effects of brain trauma is often simply identifying and treating them early.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO