CRIVITZ, Wis–A Crivitz family wakes up to a furry intruder. A young black bear made it inside home through an open kitchen window while the family was asleep Sunday night. They managed to trap the bear in the bathroom and call the D-N-R. Video shows a warden dragging the unhappy bear out of the house at the end of a catchloop. No one was hurt.

CRIVITZ, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO