Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue.

Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) 298-0534.

