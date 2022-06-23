ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue.

Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) 298-0534.

WRBL News 3

‘We’ll continue to be something that cannot be ignored’: Auburn students and faculty protest Roe v. Wade reversal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade prompted thousands of demonstrators across the country to gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision. In Auburn, pro-abortion students and faculty gathered at Toomer’s Corner in response to the news.  Abortion-rights advocates withstood the summer heat and held signs with statements such as ‘Keep […]
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Phenix City Schools breaks Summer Feeding records

Phenix City Schools Child Nutrition Program (PCSCNP) reaches record numbers in its Summer Feeding Program. The program directly benefits PCS students and families. The feeding program serves SOAR Summer Academy students daily and offers curbside service every Thursday at noon in many locations. The past two weeks have yielded record-setting...
PHENIX CITY, AL
wfxl.com

Sumter County to host health fair Saturday, June 25

Sumter County is hosting a free community health fair event on Saturday, June 25. The health fair will be hosted at the Sumter County Primary School. From 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. residents are invited to participate in health screenings, diabetes education, drug takeback, COVID-19 vaccinations and more. There will...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Groundbreaking ceremony held for 683-acre Macon County industrial park

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus District 7 seat welcomes new councilor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Joanne Cogle comes away with the win for the District 7 seat. She will succeed retiring city councilor Mimi Woodson. Joanne Cogle won with 54.9% of the votes, she received 454 votes. Laketha Elaine Ashe received 45.1% of the votes. Cogle tells News 3, the runoff process was pretty intense. She […]
COLUMBUS, GA
