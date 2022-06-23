Phenix City Board of Education to hold called meeting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Auxiliary Building at 1210 Ninth Avenue.
Anyone with questions can call Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Cheryl Tally of the Educational Services Center at (334) 298-0534.
