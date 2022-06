I'm a sucker for animals, and so are my daughters, so we spend several days each summer visiting different zoos in the area. One of our favorite zoos to visit is Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere because it is close to home, and my girls are especially fond of the reindeer and wolves that live there. Plus they REALLY love feeding the zoo's baby goats out of bottles.

