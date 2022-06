Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.

SALEM, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO