ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Why Aarón Sánchez Just Recreated A Viral TikTok Recipe

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing says "summer" like a fresh, crispy green salad. While many of us are content simply to toss some lettuce and veggies in a bowl, our favorite chefs know how to take this simple dish and elevate it into a true entrée and fulfilling meal. Of these salads, one green goddess...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Spices And Herbs To Add To Your Scrambled Eggs

If you're reading this, you're probably really loyal to the people you care about. You're a mediator, great at creating safe spaces for people to gather, and even though you're a little bland at times, your people love you for exactly who you are. That may come across as overly presumptuous — but apparently, how you prefer to cook your eggs may reveal some things about your personality (via The Kitchn). This is supposedly how you'll know that you're a true scrambled egg lover among the omelette, fried egg, and poached egg enthusiasts of the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
RECIPES
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Salad#Food Drink#Elite Daily#Food Network
Simplemost

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe Is A Crowd-Pleaser

While tater tots are a perennial kid favorite, they’re also a fave of the big kids putting them in casseroles and hot dishes. While it may be more common to see that type of recipe for dinner, don’t overlook breakfast. For a tasty and filling tater tot breakfast...
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Changed Its Name

Like most enormous brands, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years. For example, what was supposed to be a whimsical campaign that encouraged people to "send noods" to friends and family went horribly awry when outraged customers accused Kraft of "sexualizing mac and cheese." For the record, the company only meant for people to send boxes of their noodles, not actual photos of people, Marketing Dive reports. Still, some customers found the campaign controversial and in poor taste for a supposedly family-friendly company, hence the uproar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Brits Have A Huge Problem With Gordon Ramsay's New Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay needs no introduction. The famously foul-mouthed chef, restauranteur, television personality, and author has collected 16 Michelin stars, authored more than 40 books (per Thrift Books), and racked up enough film, television, and even video game credits to tire out your scrolling finger. Ramsay's success, however, has come despite having been beleaguered by controversy over matters ranging from millions in unpaid tax debt to run-ins with the law and sexist, homophobic remarks. Ramsay's response has consistently been to fight back against his critics in a manner wholly consistent with his fiery on-screen persona. So, it should perhaps come as no surprise that Ramsay's reaction to charges of cultural appropriation over one of his newest restaurants was nothing less than defiant.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How Chrissy Teigen Adds A Bit Of Crunch To Mashed Potatoes

When mashed potatoes are on the dinner menu, it's hard not to think of Thanksgiving. While the roast turkey may be the main event of the meal, the big bird is nothing without its most popular side dish. That said, these creamy carbs are not just loved on the fourth Thursday of November. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, mashed potatoes are the most well liked American dish in the United States. Yes, you read that correctly: Poll respondents collectively enjoy mashed potatoes more than any other dish (besides french fries, tied for the number-one spot).
CELEBRITIES
Parade

17 Best-Ever Guacamole Recipes Loaded With All the Toppings You Can Imagine

Who doesn’t love guacamole? This beloved Mexican condiment has inspired countless memes, t-shirts, and sayings (got guac?) because of its universal appeal. It’s also in such high demand at restaurants and fast-food chains, that it’s usually “extra” and in our opinion, well worth a few more cents—because one scoop is just never enough.
NFL
Fox News

Crispy pork Milanese with warm arugula salad: Try the recipe

When a hankering for Italian food strikes, you don’t need to book it at the nearest eatery to satiate your craving. "Pork Milanese is a classic Italian dish made from dredging thin slices of pork in egg and seasoned breadcrumbs, and then pan frying until crispy," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog TastefullyGrace.com. "Milanese-style is one of the easiest Italian cooking techniques – like chicken parmigiana, pork Milanese is a traditional Italian dish that’s easy and crowd-pleasing (for adults and kids alike)."
RECIPES
Mashed

Why TikTok Wasn't Impressed With Emily Mariko's Mint Tea

TikTok has quickly grown to be a major part of many people's daily lives, as shown when they reached a milestone of a billion monthly users in 2021, per TikTok. The short-form video app has branched out into numerous aspects of life, with cooking and other culinary videos setting all kinds of trends across the app like the famous TikTok feta pasta. According to The New York Times, videos with the food-related hashtag #TikTokFood had garnered 25.2 billion views in 2021. The app's ease of access allows anybody to try and make a name for themselves as a favorite TikTok chef.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Shakshuka Recipe

Shakshuka is an easy North African and Middle Eastern dish whose strong flavors are perfect for pepper lovers. Paired with a chunk of good bread and a leafy green salad, shakshuka makes for a great brunch or an easy light supper. Better yet, you can make the tomatoey base ahead of time and freeze it. This version is a blend of the Tunisian and Moroccan versions, using red and green peppers to make the dish even more colorful than it already is. If you’d like to add some heat, you can use harissa paste — see the Chef Tips.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Silly Cooking Mistake Ree Drummond Once Made On A Date

When it comes to the gold standard of cooking, many of us look to our favorite celebrity chefs as idols. If your looking to whip up a flawless beef Wellington, Gordon Ramsey's your guy, whereas Rachael Ray's recipes are a great go-to choice if you are searching for a quick and easy 30-minute meal.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

The Delicious Sauce You Never Thought To Add To Ramen

While we may be uncertain about many things in life, we dare say that ramen never disappoints. After all, chowing down on this convenient, noodle dish with enthusiastic slurping satisfies our taste buds. While one may argue that store-bought ramen doesn't always deliver, we believe that homemade ramen with a flavorful broth, fresh veggies, a soft-cooked egg, and succulent chicken or beef is the real deal.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Inside Rachael Ray And Emeril Lagasse's Rocky Relationship

If you enjoy cooking or watching food shows, you've likely heard of chefs Rachael Ray and Emeril Lagasse. Ray's been wowing audiences with her easy-to-prep meals on television and in her cookbooks for more than 20 years. Lagasse, known for his "New New Orleans" cooking style, has been cooking professionally since 1979. And like Ray, he's shared his recipes and techniques on television and in print for decades.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Take The BLT Combination Beyond The Sandwich

There's no way to go wrong with a BLT sandwich. The combination of two slices of freshly toasted bread — sourdough, Italian loaf, or multi-grain — spread with classic mayo, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and the crunchiest bacon possible makes this a great meal. Most have it as lunch or dinner, and with some scrambled eggs inside, you can call it breakfast. The flavor, easy preparation, few ingredients, and versatility, make it one of the most incredible sandwiches of all time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Employees Hate Stocking Sugar

Your grocery store likely boasts shelf-upon-shelf of products in all shapes and sizes lined up and stacked with military precision. This does not happen by magic. It takes the muscle and sweat of real people who lug boxes, climb ladders, and work hard to ensure that the items you need are available for you to purchase. And some items are much easier to re-stock than others (via ZipRecruiter). In a perfect world, everything would be light and airy like a package of marshmallows or a bag of Doritos, but then how would you get your bottled water, cases of Coke, or bulging burlap bags of basmati?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Mashed

136K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy