Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Summerfest kicks off Thursday

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Summerfest kicks off on Thursday and carnival workers have been busy getting ready for the event.

The carnival starts Thursday night at 6 p.m. and will run through July 1.

It opens at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and at 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The carnival will be closed each night at 11 p.m.

