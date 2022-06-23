Sioux City Summerfest kicks off Thursday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Summerfest kicks off on Thursday and carnival workers have been busy getting ready for the event.
The carnival starts Thursday night at 6 p.m. and will run through July 1.
It opens at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and at 6 p.m. on weekdays.
The carnival will be closed each night at 11 p.m.
