New director of Erie County Public Library announced

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced on June 22 that Karen Pierce will be the new Director of the Erie County Public Library.

Pierce will be filling the role after having managed the Erie County Public Library Iroquois Branch and also serving as Interim Director of the ECPL.

She has worked in the book industry for over 23 years and also has experiences with retail, wholesale, independent consultant book sales, and libraries.

The new director also brings experience from running the Slippery Rock Community Library for 13 years. She has also overseen significant community engagement and rural library development while also overseeing the development of a new library branch back in 2018.

Pierce hopes to continue advancing the education of technology and connecting people to information.

“We are thrilled to have Karen as a member of the team. Her vast knowledge, experience, and passion for the library is above what we could have ever asked for in an executive director. I’m looking forward to working alongside her to take our library and our resources for the community to the next level,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

