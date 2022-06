On June 25, 1920, little Katherine Korthauer was celebrating her birthday with friends when disaster struck. As the Bellingham Herald later reported, “the milk of human kindness turned to ice cream” when “prowling boys swiped” the party’s ice cream. News of the theft reached Bellingham post office clerks and carriers celebrating their annual picnic at nearby Fairhaven Park. Feeling sorry for Katherine and her friends, they carried over enough ice cream for all to the grateful kids.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO