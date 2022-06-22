ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Lynden TBD extension to be on fall ballot

By Cal Bratt for the Tribune
lyndentribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNDEN — After the hot topic of the evening was discussed, the Lynden City Council took action for another 20 minutes Monday, June 20, on more prosaic matters:. • The city wants another 10 years of its associated Transportation Benefit District that helps to raise money for transportation...

www.lyndentribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

Artist Point remains closed to vehicle access

GLACIER, Wash. — The US Forest Service said on June 21st that while the road to Artist Point is in the process of being cleared, there is no estimate on when it will be open. Officials with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said yesterday, June 24th, that crews...
whatcom-news.com

What to know when a salesperson knocks on your door in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — In Whatcom County and most Whatcom cities, the first thing you should ask door-to-door solicitors is for their locally issued soliciting license. In Whatcom County jurisdictions, peddlers and solicitors must be granted a specific license before they can legally knock on your door. These licenses are often in addition to a standard business license.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 22, 2022

Everson Library celebrates remodel, Summer Reading Program. Community members are invited to celebrate and tour the newly remodeled Everson McBeath Community Library on Monday, June 27. Following brief remarks by community leaders at 9:45 a.m. and a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, guests may tour the library and participate in Summer...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Lynden, WA
Government
KHQ Right Now

Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to all fishing

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to fishing. Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing. Species affected: All species. Location: Skagit River (Skagit County); from the Highway 9 bridge in Sedro Woolley to 200’ downstream of the mouth of the Baker...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Letters to the Editor — June 22, 2022

On behalf of race director Julie Kroontje and myself, we want to thank everyone who made the inaugural Tractor Trot a success. Saturday, June 18, was a wonderful morning as runners and walkers of all ages made their way along the route, with smiles, cheers and a hearty community spirit.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Couple withdraws DOC applications for transitional housing support

LYNDEN — A couple looking to open transitional housing facilities near Fisher and Isom elementary schools has withdrawn its applications for assistance from the state’s Department of Corrections. As directors of LifeHouse Foundation, Mark and Tracy Nelson had recently purchased two homes with plans to provide clean and...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Lynden City Council#Boundary Review Board
lyndentribune.com

UPDATE: ‘I’m scared, I’m super scared’: Speakers react to transitional housing proposal for 17th Street, Benson Road homes

UPDATE: The City of Lynden is moving up the time frame for citizens to comment on the idea of locating two state Department of Corrections transitional houses in Lynden. The issue drew an overflow crowd, mostly in protest, to the June 20 Lynden City Council meeting. The City of Lynden says on its webpage, https://www.lyndenwa.org, that it wants to receive comments by Friday, June 24, to expedite the decision-making process with Corrections. Through the nonprofit LifeHouse Foundation, Mark and Tracy Nelson propose using houses they recently bought at 410 N. 17th St. and 8457 Benson Road, both near elementary schools, to house people coming out of incarceration or addiction recovery or other transitional situations. Letters may be emailed to Steve Taylor, police chief, at taylors@lyndenwa.org or simply to cityhall@lyndenwa.org. Or letters may be dropped off at City Hall, 300 Fourth St., or the police station, 203 19th St. During its investigation of the Nelson application, state Corrections will take comment through July 15. Email letters to DOCerdvoucher@doc.wa.gov.
LYNDEN, WA
anacortestoday.com

New roundabout by end of June

Work by contractor Colacurcio Brothers continues at the intersection of 32nd Street and “M” Avenue. Traffic and safety improvements at the intersection will include a roundabout, rapid flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings and lane width reductions. The anticipated results will be traffic calming, collision reduction and improved traffic flow. Projections are completion of the project at the end of June.
ANACORTES, WA
lyndentribune.com

Looking Back 65 Years Ago

News from the Lynden Tribune: Thursday, June 20, 1957, as compiled by Tribune Publisher Michael Lewis. A unanimous vote, 12-0, was cast in favor of the Lynden School District 504 Board purchasing 11 acres of land for future building sites at a special meeting Tuesday night at Lynden High School.
LYNDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
989kbay.com

First all-woman crew staffs Bellingham fire station

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A first for the Bellingham Fire Department and a first for women fire fighters. The department says in a social media post that an all-woman crew staffed one of its engines for the first time ever on Sunday, June 19th. Acting Captain Pernick, Driver Pederson, and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Heat advisory issued starting this weekend

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today, Friday, June 24th, that will be in effect between noon on Saturday through 11pm Monday. According to the advisory, which covers areas between western Whatcom County and the southwest Washington...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

First heatwave of the summer coming to Pacific Northwest

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – There is a heatwave on the way. But don’t worry, the National Weather Service says this won’t be anything nearly as severe as the deadly heatwave we experienced last June. Still, temperatures will approach 90 degrees in some areas this weekend and the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy