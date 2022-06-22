Lynden TBD extension to be on fall ballot

UPDATE: The City of Lynden is moving up the time frame for citizens to comment on the idea of locating two state Department of Corrections transitional houses in Lynden. The issue drew an overflow crowd, mostly in protest, to the June 20 Lynden City Council meeting. The City of Lynden says on its webpage, https://www.lyndenwa.org, that it wants to receive comments by Friday, June 24, to expedite the decision-making process with Corrections. Through the nonprofit LifeHouse Foundation, Mark and Tracy Nelson propose using houses they recently bought at 410 N. 17th St. and 8457 Benson Road, both near elementary schools, to house people coming out of incarceration or addiction recovery or other transitional situations. Letters may be emailed to Steve Taylor, police chief, at taylors@lyndenwa.org or simply to cityhall@lyndenwa.org. Or letters may be dropped off at City Hall, 300 Fourth St., or the police station, 203 19th St. During its investigation of the Nelson application, state Corrections will take comment through July 15. Email letters to DOCerdvoucher@doc.wa.gov.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO