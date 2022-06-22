New Mexican photographer featured in Vogue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A photographer from New Mexico never thought she’d have something in common with Beyoncé. While the superstar singer is on the cover of July’s issue of Vogue, the work of Ashley Joyce is also featured in the magazine.

“As a New Mexican who grew up in small towns I mean this is huge to me to see my work in Vogue, it’s just really really exciting,” said Ashley Joyce a Denver-based wedding and elopement photographer.

Ashley Joyce, who was born in Albuquerque, said she got into photography 12 years ago while she was studying art and photography at the University of New Mexico. She said at the time she wasn’t sure if she wanted to photograph couples or weddings because she initially wanted to focus on fashion photography in New York. However, her career took her to Denver where she takes photos of people at their happiest; getting engaged and married.

After years of hard work, her talents have caught the attention of one of the world’s largest fashion magazines; Vogue.

“I got the invitation by email from British Vogue and could hardly believe it as they mentioned they wanted to showcase my work in an upcoming magazine and online feature. I honestly thought it was fake. I thought it was too good to be true, but it was real. They wanted to feature me and I couldn’t pass up such an incredible opportunity and it’s been a real dream come true,” said Ashley Joyce.

Vogue describes her work as candid, romantic, and able to “immortalize her couples’ memories flawlessly.” Joyce was able to choose what she wanted to feature in the magazine’s July issue. She chose a queer couple she had photographed in Colorado.

“A lot of publications especially ones that aren’t specifically queer or LGBTQ focused there aren’t very many queer couples featured and since they provided me with the freedom to choose what I wanted to I really wanted to highlight this couple and their wedding.”

Wherever her career takes her, Joyce says she’ll always be inspired by her home state. “Growing up in that environment fostered a creative energy that only New Mexico could provide and its something that I will carry with me wherever I go.”

She gave advice to other photographers saying, “I’ve been a photographer for over 10 years. This wasn’t just a quick and easy thing. I’m here because I put a lot of time and a lot of work and a lot of patience as well. Just keep going no matter what and just know that you will achieve your dreams as long as you can keep pushing yourself.”

Joyce’s work is out now in British Vogue’s July issue. Her photos will also be featured in the August and September issues.

