Beyond the Call of Duty stops in Owasso to honor two police officers who died of COVID-19

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
OWASSO, Okla. — Beyond the Call of Duty: a Ride to Remember 2021 is a rolling memorial, honoring 608 fallen police officers from across the country. On Wednesday it pulled into Owasso for the first time ever.

Two of the photos gracing the memorial belonged to Officers Howard Smith and Buddy Pales, two veterans of the Owasso police department who died from COVID-19 complications in 2021.

Blistering heat and humidity did little to deter “Beyond the Call of Duty’s” third stop of the day in Owasso on Wednesday afternoon to honor the lives of Owasso police officers Howard Smith , a 26 year veteran with the police department, who died of covid-19 complications on September 27thand Buddy Pales, a 28 year veteran who also died of complications from COVID-19 on August 29th.

Owasso Police Chief Dan Yancey described the two officers being honored at this stop:

“Great people, did a great job, loved their job, loved their family, and its truly heartbreaking to have this occur in our department.”

Yancey admits it’s been a tough year, but in this moment on Wednesday afternoon, it was a time for prayer, a time for hugs, and a time to remember.

Tori Smith placed a blue flower by her dad’s picture.

And Buddy Pales’ daughter Kasey Pirrone and grandson Alex place a blue flower by their loved one’s photo.

Jagrut Shah, a retired police officer and President of “Beyond the Call of Duty”, says it’s all about remembering.

“I think it’s pretty important to remind everyone we cannot allow these beautiful men and women to be forgotten,” he said.

This is the 3rd stop on Day 22, the last stop will be on August 16th in Salt Lake City, Utah. When it’s all said and done, the Ride to Remember 2021 will have traveled over 23,000 miles.

Last year the “Beyond the Call of Duty” Ride to Remember honored 358 fallen officers. The number this year has risen to 608.

For more information on the non-profit group click on this link.

#Police#Covid#Call Of Duty#Said And Done#Veteran#Law Enforcement#Owasso
