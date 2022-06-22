ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Sweeney does not plan suit over Alaska House ballot decision

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Tara Sweeney’s campaign does not plan to sue over a finding released by Alaska elections officials that Sweeney cannot advance to the special election for U.S. House following the withdrawal of another candidate, Sweeney’s campaign manager said Wednesday. “We made the...

The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election

Sarah Palin has moved on in an all-party primary election for Alaska’s open and only seat in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate was among a field of 48 candidates vying for one of four spots on the general election ranked-choice ballot to replace the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after serving as the state’s congressman for 49 years. Nick Begich, a Republican businessman, and Al Gross, an independent, also advanced. The fourth runoff spot had yet to be called on Wednesday night. With more than 130,000 votes counted, Palin had cruised to 28.3 percent of the vote after former President Donald Trump lent her his support in April. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down,” Trump said in a statement, “and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Texas GOP adopts resolution rejecting 2020 election results

The Republican Party of Texas over the weekend adopted a resolution at its state convention that rejects President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, further aligning the state party establishment with former President Donald Trump in pushing false election claims.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Wisconsin GOP abruptly ends special session called by Democratic governor to repeal 19th century abortion law

The Wisconsin State Capitol building on December 24, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images. A special session demanded by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was opened and immediately closed on Wednesday by the state’s Republican-led Legislature, which is refusing to repeal a 19th century abortion ban that remains on the books.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Greitens says violent video about hunting anti-Trump Republicans was meant to be humorous

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has claimed that an advert for his senate campaign in which he hunts RINOs (Republican In Name Only) was meant to be humorous and that no one in the state took it seriously.Mr Greitens, 48, served as the governor of Missouri between 2017 and 2018 before resigning amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. In the ad released on Monday, Mr Greitens storms a house alongside soldiers to hunt Republicans considered false conservatives – usually meaning critics of Donald Trump – by others in the party. “I don’t think there is a real...
MISSOURI STATE

