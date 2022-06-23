ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

19-year-old fatally shot near Hickory St in Portsmouth

By Brett Hall, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Portsmouth Police say the call for the shooting came in around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 2600 block of Hickory Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was identified on Thursday as 19-year-old Naquan O’Shea Madison, of Portsmouth.

It is the 17th homicide Portsmouth police have investigated this year.

The corner of Gothic St. and Hickory St. was littered with dozens of evidence markers. It’s become increasingly common scene at recent shooting scenes 10 On Your Side responded to.

Several neighbors told 10 On Your Side it was a “drive-by.”

“Sounded like the 4th of July out here,” a man who didn’t identify himself said.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNSES_0gJ7l34V00
    (WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omnff_0gJ7l34V00
    (WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVZ0L_0gJ7l34V00
    (WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kM99M_0gJ7l34V00
    (WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LheIU_0gJ7l34V00
    (WAVY Photo – Brett Hall)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

