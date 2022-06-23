ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trib 10: 4 WPIAL baseball, softball teams end season with PIAA gold

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zv7le_0gJ7kZ1T00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s David Kessler celebrates his double against Selinsgrove during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game June 17 at Penn State.

The 2022 WPIAL baseball and softball season are in the books.

While the tone of each team’s story may range from a tale of woe to close but no cigar, some of the elite teams in the district are wrapping up a wild ride that yielded treasures of gold and silver at the end.

Two WPIAL teams are celebrating not one, but two championships as both the Avonworth and Neshannock softball teams swept district and state gold.

Two WPIAL baseball teams, Bethel Park and Montour, came up short of their goal of a district crown but bounced back with four wins in the PIAA postseason to claim a state championship.

A final tip of the cap to:

• Bethel Park baseball becomes the third WPIAL school to win back-to-back PIAA titles, following in the footsteps of Moon (2001-2002) and Riverside twice (2005-2006 and 2011-2012).

• Neshannock softball is the only district team to finish the season with a perfect record at 26-0. They were one of three Pennsylvania teams to do so, joining Pittston Area softball (5A) and Martinsburg Central baseball (3A).

• What a two-year run for Beaver softball with two WPIAL championships and a PIAA title. The Bobcats’ 42-game win streak ended with a loss to eventual champion Clearfield in the 4A semifinals.

Here are the final power rankings of the 2022 season. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (21-4)

2. Montour Spartans (21-6)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (16-8)

4. West Allegheny Indians (20-5)

5. Serra Catholic Eagles (23-1)

6. West Mifflin Titans (20-4)

7. South Park Eagles (18-6)

8. Union Scotties (12-5)

9. Peters Township Indians (21-3)

10. North Allegheny Tigers (15-6)

Out: Upper St. Clair Panthers, Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Softball Trib 10

1. Neshannock Lancers (26-0)

2. Avonworth Antelopes (21-5)

3. Beaver Bobcats (21-1)

4. Armstrong River Hawks (23-5)

5. Seneca Valley Raiders (17-7)

6. Union Scotties (21-4)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (20-4)

8. Laurel Spartans (19-5)

9. Frazier Commodores (18-2)

10. Burrell Buccaneers (14-3)

Out: Elizabeth Forward Warriors, North Allegheny Tigers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ohio wins Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic on TD in final minute

Youngstown State recruit Beau Brungard of Springfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game with 22 seconds left to lead Ohio to a 35-28 victory over Pennsylvania in the 43rd annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic high school football all-star game at Geneva College on Thursday night. Brungard was 17 for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pair of eagles helps Neal Shipley win 119th West Penn Open

Neal Shipley didn’t allow a slow start derail his game Wednesday during the final round of the 119th annual West Penn Open. The future Ohio State Buckeye used two eagles and some clutch putts down the stretch to capture the tournament at The Club of Nevillewood. Shipley, a Central...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Locked On Pitt: Pitt Lands 5 Recruits Over the Weekend, but Are There Reasons to Worry?

Pittsburgh Sports Now reporter Nick Farabaugh dives into Pitt Football, Basketball, and more daily on the Locked On Pitt Podcast. Pitt Football had a big-time recruiting weekend by landing Montravius Lloyd, Rasheem Biles, Braylan Lovelace, and two others bringing their June commitment total to 11. However, is there a reason to be worried about the recruiting of Pat Narduzzi and his staff? Where is the ACC level bump?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

4th of July 2022 Guide | North Huntingdon, Greensburg, and More

Who is ready for patriotic fun in Westmoreland County? I hope you all have a safe and happy 4th of July and have the opportunity to check out these awesome local events. Claridge Fair - Fireworks at 9:00 pm (Fair is open June 30-July 3rd) Summer Sparklers Concert - St....
Tribune-Review

Chicken parm pizza inspired by a Crafton boy wins inaugural Caliente Pizza contest in Aspinwall

Caliente Pizza & Draft House’s inaugural customer pizza-making contest resulted in a Crafton-area concoction on the menu and some charitable donations. Caliente Owner Nick Bogacz said 18 contestants vied for a chance at free pizza for a year, a trophy and to have his or her pie on Caliente’s menu for two months. A dollar from its proceeds would go to a charity of the winner’s choice, and $1 would go to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.
CRAFTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA
