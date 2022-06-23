Local county offers program to avoid summer reading skills slide

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One county in our area is offering kids a chance to keep their reading skills sharp during the summer. Wyoming County Schools along with the WVU Extension Office is offering Energy Express to kids in the county.

Energy Express is an award-winning reading and nutrition program offered to kindergarten through third-grade students in rural areas of West Virginia.

“That summer slide is not a good thing so if you can have students involved in learning activities during the summer it’s great,” said Director of Federal and Learning Enrichment Programs Keith Stewart. “We always encourage our students to read at home all through the summer.”

Energy Express is at Pineville Elementary, Mullens Elementary, and Berlin McKinney Elementary in Oceana.

