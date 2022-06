Chad Dion Lassiter has been at the helm of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) for four years now and considers his role as Executive Director as a calling. “I’m a man of faith, therefore I’ve always had an assignment, but never a job,” he said. The PHRC leader said that he strives to honor that faith in everything he does, from mentoring youth in the community, to stepping in to help his family when a sister- in-law died of pancreatic cancer and left three daughters behind. “I was instrumental in raising them,” he said.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO