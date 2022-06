This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. Kalani Sitake took on the media with his coaches and players in the annual football media day on Wednesday. During the days of independence, the athletic department has used this platform to get a leg up on the rest of the college football programs, which generally hold these affairs in late July across the country. Here’s a look at some topics and storylines that surfaced Wednesday.

