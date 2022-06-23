Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed to the opposite side of the street and hit 3 parked vehicles. The collision was so hard, that one SUV was sent to rest on top of the vehicle behind it. The driver was arrested for DUI (Narcotic), and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. Homeless people pulled the man from the crash after he was sitting in the car, possibly unconscious. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

