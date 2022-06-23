Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding Wednesday in parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service. The risk of flash flooding is low in San Diego County mountains, and rainfall amounts overnight and Wednesday morning are expected to be minimal.
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a flash-flood warning Wednesday afternoon for communities in northeastern San Diego County. The warning, in effect until 6:30 p.m., was declared as radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Flash flooding of creeks and streams or in urban areas on...
A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Thunderstorm cells dumped heavy rain in parts of the. San Bernardino National Forest today and caused roadway flooding in the San. Gorgonio Pass and east of the Coachella Valley, while lightning strikes caused. damage in at least one location, amid the first monsoonal activity of summer.
Got pictures or videos of lightning strikes? Share them with NBC 7 by emailing them to isee@nbcsandiego.com. Tuesday's weather took San Diegans through a kaleidoscope of color as the skies changed from typical clear and sunny to perfect "cotton candy" skies, only to end the evening with flashes of light. And, the wild weather isn't done yet.
A hot and humid day in the desert with dew point temperatures in the 50s and high temperatures near 109°. Clear skies will be seen around the Coachella Valley this evening with a sunset time of 8:00 p.m. Good news! Monsoonal moisture is moving east and drier air will...
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]
Southern California beaches got mostly good grades in Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, but there was also bad news for the region. More than 90% of the region’s beaches got an A grade for water quality. That number rose to 94% when A and B grades were added together.
No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
Vehicle Accident on Rancho California Road Left One Fatality. The incident took place at Rancho California Road and Margarita Road at around 4:00 a.m., according to Temecula Officials. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling east when it struck another car traveling south, for reasons currently unknown. Eventually...
Families in Baja California form their own search groups to find missing children. Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are growing nationwide, but remain low in San Diego County. Plus, the city of San Diego has a new street vendor ordinance in place.
06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed to the opposite side of the street and hit 3 parked vehicles. The collision was so hard, that one SUV was sent to rest on top of the vehicle behind it. The driver was arrested for DUI (Narcotic), and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. Homeless people pulled the man from the crash after he was sitting in the car, possibly unconscious. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann
The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
