(Sarpy County, NE) -- An inmate at the Sarpy County jail died Friday after being found unresponsive in his cell. The Sarpy County Department of Corrections says staff found 64 year old Walter Hurley unresponsive Friday morning. Corrections says officers and the nursing staff immediately began life saving measures. Emergency medical crews from the Papillion Fire Department responded and took over emergency care, but Hurley could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m.

SARPY COUNTY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO