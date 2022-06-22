ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, lengthy standoff

By Staff Report
Gilroy Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a man following a three-hour standoff that began after he led officers on a high-speed chase through Gilroy before crashing in San Martin on June 21. According to Gilroy Police, at about 6:40pm, officers responded to the 7700 block of Fennel Place in west Gilroy after receiving a report...

